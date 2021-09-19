Taiwan's DPP points to achievements following opposition's criticism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday (Sept. 19) responded to former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu's (韓國瑜) claim that the DPP is constantly trying to eliminate the existence of the “Republic of China” by saying the party has worked hard to expand the nation’s international presence.

DPP Spokesperson Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) said the results of Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election demonstrate Taiwanese are their own masters as a result of the democratic process. She also pointed out that Han has run for president, a hallmark of a sovereign nation, but continues to say that the Republic of China is gone, which is puzzling, Liberty Times reported.

Speaking in Chicago to overseas Taiwanese, Han criticized the DPP for constantly attempting to “eliminate” the Republic of China to destroy democratic institutions.

Hsieh said that over the past six years, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expanded Taiwan’s role in the international community, and as a result, countries are paying more attention to the East Asian democracy and are willing to strengthen exchanges on various levels, per Liberty Times.

The DPP spokesperson pointed out that when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year, Taiwan showed the world its generosity and willingness to help through mask and medical equipment donations as well as sharing its epidemic prevention experience. This year, the fact that multiple countries donated COVID vaccines to Taiwan is a “concrete manifestation of the strengthening of the connection between Taiwan and the international community,” Hsieh said.