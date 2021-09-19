Taiwanese flock to popular scenic spots amid Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Parking lots at Taiwan’s popular tourist spots are at full capacity as Taiwanese enjoy their second day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Places including Hehuan Mountain, Sun Moon Lake, Xitou, and other well-known scenic spots were packed with out-of-towners trying to make the most of their four-day break. The Taroko National Park Management Office said the number of visitors to Hehuan Mountain on Sunday (Sept. 19) was more than the day before, CNA reported.

The Puli Public Works Department said that parking lots at the mountain were full by between 6 and 7 a.m., adding that at Wuling, some people parked illegally, causing traffic jams.

The department also discouraged people planning a one-day trip from coming to the area via Provincial Highway 14, instead urging them to visit a different scenic spot. For those planning a two-day tour in the Cingjing area, it advised people to come after 3 p.m. to avoid being stuck in a car for a long period of time.

The Nantou County police station stated that during holidays, there will usually be an increase in traffic at places such as Hehuan Mountain Wuling, Qingjing, Qingqing Grassland, Sun Moon Lake, Xitou, and Shanlinxi.

In response to the surge of vehicles, the Nantou County Police Department’s Renai branch stated that they will implement one-way traffic controls at the section of road between the Wuling parking lot and Hehuan Mountain and simultaneously enforce rules against illegal parking, per CNA.