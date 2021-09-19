Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mid-Autumn Festival falls this Tuesday

  121
By Yuwen Lin, Taiwan News
2021/09/19 16:43
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is a holiday for families to get together and enjoy each other's company.

Held on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, the Moon Festival will fall on a Tuesday (Sept. 21) this year. On this day, people in Taiwan eat moon cakes, which symbolize unity and togetherness; stroll under the full moon; grill food on the barbecue; and eat pomelos, since the Chinese term for pomelo sounds like "care and protection."

The most familiar myth related to the festival is that of Chang-e flying to the moon after secretly drinking her husband's elixir of life. Aside from this, there are also tales of the Jade Rabbit and of Wu Gang chopping down the cassia tree.

As most of the activities held on this day are related to the moon, the holiday has also come to be known as Moon Day.

Taiwan News wishes you a happy Mid-Autumn Festival. Don’t forget to check out the latest news on our website and follow our Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts!
Moon Festival
moon cakes
Mid-Autumn Festival
pomelos
BBQ

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese travel to outlying islands at start of 4-day holiday
Taiwanese travel to outlying islands at start of 4-day holiday
2021/09/18 20:04
Taipei bans barbecue at riverside parks during Mid-Autumn Festival
Taipei bans barbecue at riverside parks during Mid-Autumn Festival
2021/09/13 17:41
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
2021/09/07 21:02
Public Mid-Autumn Festival barbecues canceled around Taiwan amid COVID fears
Public Mid-Autumn Festival barbecues canceled around Taiwan amid COVID fears
2021/09/07 12:40
Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
2021/09/04 17:50

Updated : 2021-09-19 17:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan