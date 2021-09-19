Mid-Autumn Festival falls this Tuesday

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is a holiday for families to get together and enjoy each other's company.

Held on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, the Moon Festival will fall on a Tuesday (Sept. 21) this year. On this day, people in Taiwan eat moon cakes, which symbolize unity and togetherness; stroll under the full moon; grill food on the barbecue; and eat pomelos, since the Chinese term for pomelo sounds like "care and protection."

The most familiar myth related to the festival is that of Chang-e flying to the moon after secretly drinking her husband's elixir of life. Aside from this, there are also tales of the Jade Rabbit and of Wu Gang chopping down the cassia tree.

As most of the activities held on this day are related to the moon, the holiday has also come to be known as Moon Day.

Taiwan News wishes you a happy Mid-Autumn Festival. Don’t forget to check out the latest news on our website and follow our Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts!