Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Video of horrific scooter accident in northeastern Taiwan emerges

Both victims hospitalized without life-threatening injuries

  1069
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/19 15:32
Video of horrific scooter accident in northeastern Taiwan emerges

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video has emerged of a horrific accident involving two scooters in Dongshan Township, Yilan County on Tuesday (Sept. 14).

Yilan County’s Luodong Precinct said it received reports at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday that a woman surnamed Huang (黃), 53, ran a red light on her scooter at the intersection of Yongmei Road and Meihe Road, where she was hit by another scooter driven by a man surnamed Yu (游), 38, CNA reported.

Facebook users have posted dashcam footage of the accident on the social media's reporter.taiwan · Journalist and Community group sites, with some commenters chastising Yu for speeding and Huang for running the red light.

The accident caused Huang to suffer fractures in her left hand and left lower leg, while Yu had fractures in his hand. Both were hospitalized and luckily did not have life-threatening injuries.


(Facebook, reporter.taiwan · Journalist video)
Dongshan Township
scooter accident
Luodong Precinct

RELATED ARTICLES

7 trapped as firefighters evacuate over 700 from burning building in central Taiwan
7 trapped as firefighters evacuate over 700 from burning building in central Taiwan
2021/09/13 14:36
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
2021/09/03 14:00
Video shows pair narrowly escape injury from flying tire in southern Taiwan
Video shows pair narrowly escape injury from flying tire in southern Taiwan
2021/08/30 13:18
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
2021/05/11 13:21
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
2021/04/20 16:58

Updated : 2021-09-19 17:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan