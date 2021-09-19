Video of horrific scooter accident in northeastern Taiwan emerges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video has emerged of a horrific accident involving two scooters in Dongshan Township, Yilan County on Tuesday (Sept. 14).

Yilan County’s Luodong Precinct said it received reports at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday that a woman surnamed Huang (黃), 53, ran a red light on her scooter at the intersection of Yongmei Road and Meihe Road, where she was hit by another scooter driven by a man surnamed Yu (游), 38, CNA reported.

Facebook users have posted dashcam footage of the accident on the social media's reporter.taiwan · Journalist and Community group sites, with some commenters chastising Yu for speeding and Huang for running the red light.

The accident caused Huang to suffer fractures in her left hand and left lower leg, while Yu had fractures in his hand. Both were hospitalized and luckily did not have life-threatening injuries.



(Facebook, reporter.taiwan · Journalist video)