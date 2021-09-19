Alexa
UC Davis runs for 380 yards, 6 TDs; beats Dixie St. 60-27

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 14:24
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. had 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 26 carries to help UC Davis beat Dixie State 60-27 on Saturday night.

Lan Larison, Trent Tompkins and Hunter Rodrigues each added touchdown runs for UC Davis (3-0). The Aggies, ranked No. 14 in the STATS FCS poll, had 380 yards rushing.

Gilliam capped the opening drive with a 1-yard TD run and, after Dixie State (0-3) went three-and-out, scored on another 1-yard run with 7:51 left in the first quarter. Tompkins ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 15-0 and the Aggies led the rest of the way.

Kenyon Oblad threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Quali Conley about four minutes later and hit Taylor Alvarez for a 4-yard score early in the second quarter, but his 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete and the Trailblazers trailed 15-13.

Tompkins scored on a 4-yard run, Gilliam followed with a 2-yard TD and wide receiver Carson Crawford threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jared Harrell to give UC Davis a 36-13 halftime lead.

Jalen Powell had 13 receptions for 107 yards for Dixie State. Oblad finished 32-of-58 passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns but threw five interceptions.

