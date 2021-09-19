Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

White, Abilene Christian beat D-II UT Permian Basin 34-9

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 13:45
White, Abilene Christian beat D-II UT Permian Basin 34-9

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Tyrese White ran for 103 yards and Abilene Christian piled up 27 points in the second quarter to defeat Division II-member UT Permian Basin 34-9 on Saturday night.

White was one of four players to share the Wildcats' four touchdowns. His 40-yard TD run got things started in the second quarter, then Stone Earle hit Kobe Clark with a 16-yard pass and Jordan Paup returned an interception for a score and a 27-6 halftime lead. Anthony Smith's 4-yard run closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Earle completed 17 of 24 passes for 143 yards for Abilene Christian (2-1).

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-19 15:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan