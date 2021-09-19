Alexa
Dorsey's goal and assist help Dynamo beat FC Dallas 3-2

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 13:17
HOUSTON (AP) — Griffin Dorsey had a goal and an assist and the Houston Dynamo held on to beat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dorsey tapped in a side-netter in the fifth minute and then played a one-touch pass to Fabrice-Jean Picault for a point-blank finish in the 20th to give Houston (5-10-11) a 2-0 lead.

Darwin Quintero converted from the penalty spot in the 59th before Jáder Obrian scored a goal in the 86th minute and another in stoppage time for Dallas (6-11-9).

The 26-year-old Obrian had his first multi-goal game in MLS in a 3-3 tie with New York City FC last Tuesday. He has eight goals this season — his first in MLS.

Dorsey was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC but made just two goal-less appearances for the club before being waived in May. He signed with the Dynamo on July 5, has made nine starts and has two goals and an assist in Houston's current three-game unbeaten streak.

Updated : 2021-09-19 14:39 GMT+08:00

