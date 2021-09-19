Alexa
Young's late pick slams door on Alcorn St. in S. Alabama win

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 13:15
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Kareem Walker ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and South Alabama rallied and then held off Alcorn State for 28-21 win on Saturday.

Tre Young intercepted the Braves' Felix Harper in the end zone with 1:55 left to preserve the lead.

Trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Jaguars (3-0) tied it at 14-all on Walker's 13-yard run with 12:12 to left in the third quarter before taking the lead for good on his 35-yard scoring run not even two minutes later.

South Alabama made 28-14 when Bryan Hill ran it from 11 yards to end a 10-play, 71-yard drive that lasted five minutes.

Harper threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Juan Anthony Jr. to reduce the deficit to seven. He finished with 265 yards passing and CJ Bolar caught five passes for 128 yards.

Updated : 2021-09-19 14:38 GMT+08:00

