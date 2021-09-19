Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Sept. 19) announced 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which one is local and 11 are imported.

The CECC also announced one death.

The center pointed out that the local case is a woman in her 60s. She was infected by another confirmed case.

The 11 new imported cases include five males and six females between 10 and 60 years old.

They arrived from Russia, the U.S., Honduras, Singapore, Canada, the Czech Republic, Poland, Myanmar, South Africa, and Cambodia between Sept. 5-17. All had tested negative for the disease within three days of their departure.

The death announced Sunday is a Taiwanese man in his 70s who was diagnosed with pneumonia on July 9 in Cambodia and hospitalized there on July 19. He returned to Taiwan on July 28, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on July 29, and died on Sept. 10.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 840 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.