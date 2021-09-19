Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UL Monroe squeaks out a win over Jackson State, 12-7

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 12:16
UL Monroe squeaks out a win over Jackson State, 12-7

MONROE, La. (AP) — Calem Sutherland kicked four field goals and UL Monroe held off FCS-member Jackson State 12-7 on Saturday night.

After Sutherland opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter, Jackson State took the lead in the second period when Joshua Lanier caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders.

The Tigers' lead held up until the fourth quarter when Sutherland hit from 42 and 49 yards.

Sanders completed 27 of 40 passes for 243 yards. Aubrey Miller Jr. was credited with 16 tackles for Jackson State (2-1).

For the Warhawks (1-1), Rhett Rodriguez completed 16 of 29 passes for 150 yards and Andrew Henry had nine carries for 52 yards.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-19 14:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan