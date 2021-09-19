Houston 3, FC Dallas 2

|FC Dallas
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Houston
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Houston, Dorsey, 2, 5th minute; 2, Houston, Picault, 10 (Dorsey), 20th.
Second Half_3, Houston, Quintero, 1 (penalty kick), 59th; 4, FC Dallas, Obrian, 7 (Ferreira), 86th; 5, FC Dallas, Obrian, 8 (Munjoma), 90th+4.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, Kyle Zobeck; Houston, Michael Nelson, Kyle Morton.
Yellow Cards_Valentin, Houston, 40th; Schon, FC Dallas, 90th+6.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Logan Brown, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.
___
FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Justin Che (Eddie Munjoma, 49th), Matt Hedges, Nkosi Tafari; Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal (Franco Jara, 46th), Facundo Quignon (Bryan Acosta, 46th), Brandon Servania (Andres Ricaurte, 71st); Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Ema Twumasi (Szabolcs Schon, 78th).
Houston_Michael Nelson; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist (Sam Junqua, 35th), Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin (Corey Baird, 60th); Darwin Ceren, Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault, Matias Vera; Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez, 79th), Maximiliano Urruti (Joe Corona, 60th).