Houston 3, FC Dallas 2

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 11:59
FC Dallas 0 2 2
Houston 2 1 3

First Half_1, Houston, Dorsey, 2, 5th minute; 2, Houston, Picault, 10 (Dorsey), 20th.

Second Half_3, Houston, Quintero, 1 (penalty kick), 59th; 4, FC Dallas, Obrian, 7 (Ferreira), 86th; 5, FC Dallas, Obrian, 8 (Munjoma), 90th+4.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, Kyle Zobeck; Houston, Michael Nelson, Kyle Morton.

Yellow Cards_Valentin, Houston, 40th; Schon, FC Dallas, 90th+6.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Logan Brown, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

___

Lineups

FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Justin Che (Eddie Munjoma, 49th), Matt Hedges, Nkosi Tafari; Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal (Franco Jara, 46th), Facundo Quignon (Bryan Acosta, 46th), Brandon Servania (Andres Ricaurte, 71st); Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Ema Twumasi (Szabolcs Schon, 78th).

Houston_Michael Nelson; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist (Sam Junqua, 35th), Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin (Corey Baird, 60th); Darwin Ceren, Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault, Matias Vera; Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez, 79th), Maximiliano Urruti (Joe Corona, 60th).

