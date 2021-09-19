Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Logan, Howard, send UT Martin past Northwestern St. 35-10

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 12:12
Logan, Howard, send UT Martin past Northwestern St. 35-10

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Peyton Logan ran for 179 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown and UT Martin beat Northwestern State 35-10 on Saturday.

Keon Howard threw for 172 yards and a touchdown scored two rushing touchdowns and the Skyhawks (2-1) collected 260 yards on the ground.

Howard threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Williams II to end a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 5:37 to start the game.

At the end of the first quarter, Howard ran it in from 6-yards out to wind up a 6-play, 85-yard drive that was highlighted by his 31-yard pass to Randy Fields Jr. and a 41-yard run by Logan.

Howard capped his well-rounded first half with a 1-yard run with 1:59 before halftime for a 21-0 advantage.

Kaleb Fletcher threw for 249 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and ran for 71 yards for the Demons (0-3).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-19 14:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan