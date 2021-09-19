Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Johnson leads James Madison over Weber State 37-24

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 12:14
Johnson leads James Madison over Weber State 37-24

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cole Johnson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead third-ranked James Madison over No. 9 Weber State 37-24 on Saturday night.

Johnson bullied into the end zone from the 3 late in the first quarter, and his 5-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. stretched the Dukes' lead to 23-3 in the third quarter. The pair connected again for a 14-yard touchdown early in the fourth.

Johnson was 20-of-28 passing for 177 yards. Wells finished with eight catches for 76 yards. Ethan Ratke kicked a 44-yard field goal and made two more from the 40. The senior has kicked 78 career field goals for James Madison (3-0).

Creyton Cooper tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Meacham in the third quarter for Weber State (1-2). Late in the fourth, Kylan Weisser threw a 27-yard TD pass to Rashid Shaheed and Josh Davis ran for a 2-yard score.

The Dukes had never traveled farther west than Texas or North Dakota before Saturday night's matchup in Utah.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-19 14:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan