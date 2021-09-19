Alexa
Incarnate Word wins see-saw contest 42-34 over Texas St.

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 11:36
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns and Incarnate Word beat Texas State 42-34 on Saturday.

In a game featuring seven lead changes, Ward threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Darion Chafin with 7:07 left to play for a 35-31 lead and Incarnate Word led the rest of the way.

The Cardinals (2-1) used a seven-play, 30-yard drive that lasted 2:19. Incarnate Word's defense set the table for a short field recovering a Texas State fumble on the Bobcats' (1-2) prior drive.

Robert Ferrel amassed 132 receiving yards on 10 receptions with two touchdowns, and Taylor Grimes caught 11 passes for 113 yards and a score for Incarnate Word.

Brady McBride threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns both going to Marcel Barbee for Texas State. Jahmyl Jeter ran for two touchdowns for the Bobcats.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-19 13:07 GMT+08:00

