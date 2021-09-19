Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bubic and Royals dent Mariners, Kikuchi with 8-1 victory

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 11:08
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) congratulates Michael A. Taylor, right, after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game ag...
Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic delivers to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas C...
Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the S...
Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi wipes sweat from his brow during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman...
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager loses the ball after fielding a grounder from Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield during the eighth inning ...
Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic, top, catches a fly ball from Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi as right fielder Mitch Haniger, bot...
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager fields a ground ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield during the first inning of a baseball game ...
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, top, throws to first base for a double play as Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic (10) slides into se...

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) congratulates Michael A. Taylor, right, after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game ag...

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic delivers to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas C...

Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the S...

Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi wipes sweat from his brow during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman...

Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager loses the ball after fielding a grounder from Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield during the eighth inning ...

Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic, top, catches a fly ball from Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi as right fielder Mitch Haniger, bot...

Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager fields a ground ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield during the first inning of a baseball game ...

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, top, throws to first base for a double play as Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic (10) slides into se...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings in his best start this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 Saturday night to put another dent in the Mariners' slim playoff chances.

Yusei Kikuchi (7-9) dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since winning at Tampa Bay at Aug. 3.

He gave up three runs and eight hits, needing 86 pitches to get through three innings, and he threw three wild pitches in the first inning alone. Kukuchi's fastball averaged 94.1 mph, down from a season average of 95.3 mph coming in.

Seattle lost for the fifth time in seven games and dropped four games behind Toronto for the AL's second wild-card berth with 14 games remaining. The New York Yankees and Oakland also are ahead of the Mariners.

Salvador Perez had a run-scoring single in a four-run eighth, his major league-leading 113th RBI.

Bubic (5-6) allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings, combining with Domingo Tapia, Josh Staumont and Gabe Speier on a three-hitter.

Kansas City stopped a three-game losing streak and at 67-81 avoided for one more day assuring its fifth straight losing season.

Whit Merrifield reached on an infield single in the first and came around on three wild pitches. Two-out singles by Andrew Benintendi, Carlos Santana and Adalberto Mondesi doubled the lead.

Mondesi and Michael A. Taylor hit consecutive doubles in the third, and Taylor homered in the fifth off Sean Doolittle.

Abraham's RBI groundout off Domingo Tapia cut the deficit to 4-1 in the seventh following Ty France's leadoff double against Bubic.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-5, 4.97 ERA) starts for the Mariners in Sunday's series final and RHP Jackson Kowar (0-3, 11.50) for the Royals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-19 12:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants