Stephen F. Austin sinks Mississippi Valley St. with defense

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 10:34
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Trae Self threw for two touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin's defense produced two touchdowns and the Lumberjacks dismantled Mississippi Valley State 58-13 on Saturday.

After forcing the Delta Devils to three-and-out on the opening drive, Self threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gipson to end a five-play, 66-yard drive.

Gipson finished with 131 yards receiving on three receptions and with two scores.

On Mississippi State's following drive, Jeremiah Walker intercepted Conor Regan on third-and-nine and returned it 40 yards for a score and a 14-0 lead.

The Delta Devils followed up that miscue with another when Amad Murray forced a fumble on Dederrian Williams which was recovered by Stephen F. Austin's (2-1) Chance Hill. Chris Campos then made a 46-yard field goal for the Lumberjacks.

Myles Brooks later picked off Regan and returned it 14 yards for a 24-3 advantage en route to a 38-13 halftime lead.

Caleb Johnson ran for 89 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown for the Delta Devils (0-2).

Updated : 2021-09-19 12:55 GMT+08:00

