Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Prairie View A&M rallies past Houston Baptist, 37-27

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 10:40
Prairie View A&M rallies past Houston Baptist, 37-27

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Logan Jackson picked off a Desmond Young pass with 3:29 remaining and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to give Prairie View A&M a 37-27 win over Houston Baptist Saturday.

The contest featured five lead changes.

Prairie View scored on its first three possessions, but held Houston Baptist to just three second-half points. Jaden Stewart scored on a three-yard run with 5:07 to play in the third quarter to put the Panthers ahead for good, 30-27.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

Blaise Bentsen threw for three first-half touchdowns for the Huskies (0-3), who led 24-23 at intermission, but didn't play in the second half.

Jawon Pass threw for two touchdowns to lead Prairie View (2-1).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-19 12:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants