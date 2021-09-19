Alexa
McCaskill, Ogbogu help Houston rout Grambling 45-0

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 10:28
HOUSTON (AP) — Alton McCaskill ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns as Houston rolled to a 45-0 victory over Grambling on Saturday night.

McCaskill ran 16 times and scored on 17- and 34-yard runs for Houston (2-1). Ike Ogbogu completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Nathaniel Dell, who finished with eight catches for 134 yards.

Marcus Jones scored on a 48-yard punt return for the Cougars. Ta’Zhawn Henry also had a touchdown run.

Grambling (1-2) was held to 102 yards of offense and was 0 of 14 on third-down conversions. Darqueze Brutton and CJ Russell each ran for 18 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-19 12:55 GMT+08:00

