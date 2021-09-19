Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles Galaxy 0

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 10:13
Minnesota 3, Los Angeles Galaxy 0

Los Angeles Galaxy 0 0 0
Minnesota 2 1 3

First Half_1, Minnesota, Reynoso, 3 (Lod), 4th minute; 2, Minnesota, Reynoso, 4 (Fragapane), 20th.

Second Half_3, Minnesota, Finlay, 2 (Fragapane), 66th.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Klinsmann, Jonathan Bond; Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Adrien Zendejas, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 50th; Hayes, Minnesota, 82nd.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria, Brian Dunn, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Klinsmann; Julian Araujo, Coulibaly Sega (Victor Vazquez, 58th), Niko Hamalainen (Jorge Villafana, 67th), Daniel Steres; Samuel Grandsir (Oniel Fisher, 80th), Sacha Kljestan (Jonathan Dos Santos, 59th), Sebastian Lletget, Rayan Raveloson; Kevin Cabral (Chicharito, 58th), Dejan Joveljic.

Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Brent Kallman, 82nd), Robin Lod (Jacori Hayes, 71st), Emanuel Reynoso (Adrien Hunou, 70th), Wil Trapp; Franco Fragapane (Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo, 78th).

Updated : 2021-09-19 11:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants