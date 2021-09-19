Minnesota 3, Los Angeles Galaxy 0

|Los Angeles Galaxy
0
0
—
0
Minnesota
2
1
—
3
First Half_1, Minnesota, Reynoso, 3 (Lod), 4th minute; 2, Minnesota, Reynoso, 4 (Fragapane), 20th.
Second Half_3, Minnesota, Finlay, 2 (Fragapane), 66th.
Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Klinsmann, Jonathan Bond; Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Adrien Zendejas, Dayne St. Clair.
Yellow Cards_Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 50th; Hayes, Minnesota, 82nd.
Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria, Brian Dunn, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Klinsmann; Julian Araujo, Coulibaly Sega (Victor Vazquez, 58th), Niko Hamalainen (Jorge Villafana, 67th), Daniel Steres; Samuel Grandsir (Oniel Fisher, 80th), Sacha Kljestan (Jonathan Dos Santos, 59th), Sebastian Lletget, Rayan Raveloson; Kevin Cabral (Chicharito, 58th), Dejan Joveljic.
Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Brent Kallman, 82nd), Robin Lod (Jacori Hayes, 71st), Emanuel Reynoso (Adrien Hunou, 70th), Wil Trapp; Franco Fragapane (Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo, 78th).