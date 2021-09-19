Alexa
Norfolk State pounds Division II Elizabeth City State, 63-26

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 10:21
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter fired five touchdown passes as Norfolk State pummeled Division II Elizabeth City State, 63-26 on Saturday.

Carter engineered three first-quarter touchdown drives to give the Spartans a 21-0 lead, and after Kevin Caldwell threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Joyner to get the Vikings on the board, Norfolk scored four more touchdowns to build a 49-7 lead after three quarters.

Carter was 23 of 30 passing for 353 yards without an interception. J.J. Davis carried eight times for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including a 71-yard fourth-quarter sprint to help the Spartans to their first win in three starts.

Caldwell had three fourth-quarter touchdown passes for Elizabeth City State, finishing 26 of 38 for 339 yards. The Vikings were held to minus-49 yards rushing.

