Padres' Machado screams at Tatis in dugout after ump dispute

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 10:25
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates after hitting a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, S...

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Manny Machado screamed at All-Star teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. in the dugout during the fifth inning of the San Diego Padres’ crucial game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

Machado shouted and cursed at Tatis, telling him “it’s not about you” and “you go play baseball” after Tatis struck out looking in the fifth. Tatis reacted angrily to the call by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and manager Jayce Tingler was ejected when he came out of the dugout to argue.

The 29-year-old Machado and 22-year-old Tatis were separated by teammates during the incident, which came at the end of the top of the fifth. They eventually made their way to their positions — Machado at third, Tatis at short.

San Diego blew a two-run lead in the eighth inning and lost 3-2 to drop 2 1/2 games behind the Cardinals for the second and final NL wild card.

Updated : 2021-09-19 11:37 GMT+08:00

