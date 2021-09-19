Alexa
Balanced offense, rugged defense lead UTSA victory

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 10:13
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Frank Harris passed for 264 yards and Sincere McCormick rushed for 105 as UTSA defeated Middle Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday night in the Conference USA opener for both teams.

UTSA (3-0) nearly picked up its second shutout of the season, holding the Blue Raiders scoreless until the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Harris completed 24 of 39 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His scoring tosses went to Zakhari Franklin for 33 yards and Joshua Cephus for 12. Both receivers caught eight passes, Franklin for 114 yards and Cephus gaining 84 yards.

The Roadrunners had five sacks and nine tackles for loss in holding Middle Tennessee (1-2) to 8 yards rushing, 11 first downs and 199 total yards. Trumane Bell II had two sacks and 2 1/2 tackles for loss.

The Blue Raiders' Chase Cunningham passed for 150 yards and his 23-yard hookup with Jimmy Marshall ended the shutout bid with 3:28 remaining. Cunningham hit Jarrin Pierce for a 16-yard touchdown in the final minute.

—-

Updated : 2021-09-19 11:36 GMT+08:00

