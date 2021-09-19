MLS-leading Revolution tie defending champion Crew 1-1

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) can't make the save on a goal by Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes during the second half of a MLS... New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) can't make the save on a goal by Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes during the second half of a MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) makes a save as teammate Matt Polster slides past during the second half of a MLS soccer match agai... New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) makes a save as teammate Matt Polster slides past during the second half of a MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in the 58th minute, Eloy Room had six saves and the Columbus Crew tied the MLS-leading New England Revolution 1-1 on Saturday night.

Room favored his right leg late in the closing minutes but managed to knock away back-to-back shots by Adam Buksa. Room deflected the first with his lower body in the 90th minute and, 10 seconds later — after gingerly getting off the ground and limping to the center of goal — parried a header.

Harrison Afful played a bending 20-yard ball-in to Zardes for a header that deflected off the hand of diving goalkeeper Matt Turner and banged off the post before skipping into the net to open the scoring in the 58th minute. A careless pass by Jonathan Mensah was intercepted by Buksa, who took a couple dribbles before beating Room one-on-one to level the score in the 62nd.

New England (17-4-5) is unbeaten in three straight games. Columbus (8-11-9), the defending MLS Cup champion, is 10th in the Eastern Conference.

ATLANTA UNITED 3, D.C. UNITED 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Ezequiel Barco had a goal and an assist in Atlanta United's victory over D.C. United.

Barco has six goals and five assists in nine games, and Atlanta (9-7-9) has won seven of eight to surge into solid playoff contention.

Josef Martinez and George Bello also scored for Atlanta. Felipe Martins and Edison Flores scored for D.C. (10-11-4).