Gardner-Webb runs roughshod over D-II member Lincoln (PA)

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 09:39
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Bailey Fisher had a touchdown pass and ran for two of Gardner-Webb's six rushing TDs as the Bulldogs handled Division II-member Lincoln (PA) 56-0 on Saturday.

Fisher hit Narii Gaither for an 11-yard score to open the scoring in the first quarter and Gardner-Webb (1-2) never looked back. Fisher had two 4-yard TD runs sandwiched around a 73-yard scoring run by Jalin Graham in the second quarter as the Bulldogs took a 46-0 lead into halftime. T.J. Luther had a 13-yard TD run in the first quarter on his only carry of the game. Donovan Jones' 4-yard scoring run capped a 28-point second quarter. Dexter Brown pitched in with a 36-yard TD run in the final period and Jay Billingsley hit both of his field-goal tries on the day.

Graham rushed for 87 yards on just three carries, while Gaither finished with 80 yards on eight attempts. The Bulldogs amassed 551 yards of total offense, including 352 on the ground.

Elijah Snell carried eight times for 56 yards for the Lions, who were held to seven first downs and 75 yards of offense.

Updated : 2021-09-19 11:24 GMT+08:00

