New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1

New York City FC 1 1 — 2 Cincinnati 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Cincinnati, Brenner, 7, 4th minute; 2, New York City FC, Parks, 4 (Thorarinsson), 37th.

Second Half_3, New York City FC, Castellano, 11 (penalty kick), 60th.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Kenneth Vermeer.

Yellow Cards_Tajouri-Shradi, New York City FC, 26th; Cameron, Cincinnati, 48th; Morales, New York City FC, 69th; Barreal, Cincinnati, 74th; Jasson, New York City FC, 77th; Johnson, New York City FC, 83rd; Callens, New York City FC, 90th+7.

Red Cards_Barreal, Cincinnati, 85th; Atanga, Cincinnati, 90th+5.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Jose Da Silva, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Maxime Chanot, Chris Gloster (Andres Jasson, 50th), Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 83rd); Jesus Medina (Alexander Callens, 71st), Alfredo Morales (Nicolas Acevedo, 84th), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, James Sands; Valentin Castellano, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (Luis Barraza, 89th).

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Geoff Cameron (Tyler Blackett, 77th), Edgar Castillo (Brandon Vazquez, 68th), Nick Hagglund, Gustavo Vallecilla; Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal, Haris Medunjanin (Allan Cruz, 67th); Isaac Atanga, Brenner, Yuya Kubo.