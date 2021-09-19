Alexa
Zardes, Room help Crew to 1-1 tie with Revolution

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 09:29
Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes (11) makes a play for the ball ahead of New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell (2) during the first half of...
New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) and Columbus Crew defender Josh Williams (3) view for a header during the first half of a MLS soccer mat...
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) can't make the save on a goal by Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes during the second half of a MLS...
Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes (11), third from right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second half of a MLS soccer match ag...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in the 58th minute, Eloy Room had six saves and the Columbus Crew tied 1-1 with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Room was obviously favoring his right leg late in the closing minutes but managed to knock away back-to-back shots by Adam Buksa. Room deflected the first with his lower body in the 90th minute and 10 seconds later — after gingerly getting off the ground and limping to the center of goal — parried a header.

Harrison Afful played a bending 20-yard ball-in to Zardes for a header that deflected off the hand of diving goalkeeper Matt Turner and banged off the post before skipping into the net to open the scoring in the 58th minute. A careless pass by Jonathan Mensah was intercepted by Buksa, who took a couple dribbles before beating Room one-on-one to level the score in the 62nd.

The points leader in all MLS with 56, New England (17-4-5) is unbeaten in three straight games. Columbus (8-11-9), the defending MLS Cup champion, is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 31.

