Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Shepherd leads Kennesaw State to 31-10 road win over Wofford

By SPARTANBURG, Associated Press
2021/09/19 09:45
Shepherd leads Kennesaw State to 31-10 road win over Wofford

Xavier Shepherd threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran 56 yards for a fourth-quarter score as Kennesaw State breezed to a 31-10 road victory over Wofford in nonconference play on Saturday.

Nathan Robertson staked the Owls (2-1) to a 3-0 lead with a 24-yard field goal at the 5:11 mark of the second quarter. Shepherd hooked up with Caleb O'Neal for a 14-yard score with 51 seconds left before halftime for a 10-0 advantage.

Kyle Glover's 29-yard TD run pushed the Owls' lead to 17-0 in the third quarter before Walker Gliarmis got the Terriers (1-1) on the scoreboard with a 48-yard field goal at the 6:55 mark of the quarter. Kennesaw State made it 24-3 when Shepherd fired a 67-yard scoring strike to Iaan Cousin on third-and-20 just 41 seconds into the final period. Shepherd put the finishing touch on the victory with a 56-yard TD run with 6:42 left to play. Shepherd completed 5 of 6 passes for 95 yards. Glover had 95 yards on 18 carries.

Irvin Mulligan capped the scoring for Wofford with a 1-yard TD run with 10:26 remaining in the game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-19 11:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants