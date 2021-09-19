Alexa
Indigenous cultural market opens in northeastern Taiwan

Yilan Style offers cuisine, handicrafts created by Indigenous people of Yilan

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/19 11:15
Yilan Style, an Indigenous cultural market, announces its opening. (Yilan Style photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yilan Style, a market and exhibition space dedicated to Indigenous brands and products, opened in Yilan City on Saturday (Sept. 18).

The market, located right next to Yilan Station, makes use of part of the repurposed historic Yilan County Government dormitories, with houses and paths decorated with Indigenous patterns and art.

Aside from exhibition spaces, Yilan Style offers local Indigenous cuisine, handicraft products, DIY workshops, and themed market events. It is the first Indigenous culture center of its sort in Yilan and features lively murals and wooden sculptures of animals.

(Facebook, Yilan Style photo)

The opening ceremony began with a blessing ceremony by Amis and Atayal elders followed by a performance by the Swali Band. Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod, Yilan County Magistrate Lin Tzu-miao (林姿妙), and Yilan City Mayor Chiang Tsung-yuan (江聰淵) were also in attendance, and they thanked relevant government departments and legislators for making the market possible.

(Facebook, Yilan Style photo)

Paraod said the market not only promotes Indigenous cultures by selling Indigenous products and foods but also provides entrepreneurship consulting to Indigenous in Yilan and nurtures young Indigenous talent. The market thus effectively combines local industries such as travel, agriculture, cuisine, and cultural crafts, becoming a highlight for local tourism.

Lin said Yilan Style connects Indigenous homelands with metropolitan areas and benefits all related industries, as it stimulates the Indigenous economy. This attracts even more attention to Indigenous products on the market, she added.

The Yilan County Government’s historic dormitories also house the Juan I-jong Gallery of Taiwan Story and the Yilan Innovation Incubation Center, said Chiang. In the future, there may also be a Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Center, making the dormitories an important cultural center in Yilan.
Updated : 2021-09-19 11:24 GMT+08:00

