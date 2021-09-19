Alexa
Adams leads The Citadel over North Greenville 45-13

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 09:25
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylan Adams accounted for two touchdowns, and The Citadel beat Division II-member North Greenville 45-13 on Saturday night.

Adams threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb on The Citadel's second play from scrimmage. Destin Mack's interception return of 92 yards set up Adams' 3-yard TD run late in the third quarter that stretched the Bulldogs' lead to 35-6.

Adams completed 3 of 4 passes for 135 yards and ran the ball 13 times for 81 yards. Nathan Storch had 87 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown runs the The Citadel (1-2).

Kaelan Riley was 13-of-23 passing for 173 yards and threw one interception for North Greenville. Colin Karhu kicked two field goals. Joshua Edwards scored on a 100-yard kickoff return with about five minutes left.

Updated : 2021-09-19 11:23 GMT+08:00

