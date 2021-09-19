Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Penn picks apart Bucknell 30-6 behind Starkey, Cragun

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 09:23
Penn picks apart Bucknell 30-6 behind Starkey, Cragun

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Rory Starkey Jr. had 113 yards receiving and a score, Ryan Cragun added 110 receiving yards with a touchdown and Pennsylvania smoked Bucknell 30-6 in its season opener on Saturday.

John Quinnelly threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns and his 44-yard scoring pass to Cragun with 8:37 before halftime broke a 6-all tie and the Quakers never looked back.

Quinnelly later found Starkey on a 70-yard connection to start the second half for a 23-6 lead.

Danny Meuser's 4-yard touchdown run for Bucknell (0-3) with 3:29 left in the first quarter gave the Bison their only lead. Bucknell held the ball for almost eight minutes during an 18-play, 83-yard drive.

Meuser finished with 90 yards rushing on 21 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-19 11:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants