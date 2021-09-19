Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's envoy in New York hopeful for more global opportunities for nation

James K.J. Lee says world 'awakening' to China's bullying behavior

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/19 10:52
TECO-New York Director-General James K.J. Lee. (Facebook, TECO-New York photo)

TECO-New York Director-General James K.J. Lee. (Facebook, TECO-New York photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — James K. J. Lee (李光章), director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York City, has said the world is waking up to China’s bullying of Taiwan.

Lee recently gave an interview to the National Review, stressing that Taiwan seeks to be included in the U.N. and related bodies, participate in the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, and ensure Taiwanese can enter U.N. headquarters without any issues.

Lee said that Beijing has always forced the “one-China” principle on the international community. Governments, international organizations, academic and business circles, non-governmental organizations, and Hollywood have all had to accept the false claim that Taiwan is part of China," he said.

The director reiterated: “Taiwan is not, nor has it ever been, a part of [China]. So, only Taiwan’s democratically elected government can represent its 23 million people on the international stage, including the U.N. system.”

However, the support voiced by multiple European countries following Lithuania’s announcement of its plans to establish a representative office in Taiwan has led Lee to believe more countries are becoming aware of China's bullying behavior. He said he believes that as Western democracies adjust their policies towards China, there will be more opportunities for Taiwan to increase its global participation.

“The international pushback against Beijing’s bullying campaigns can be a bellwether for Western resolve to confront Beijing’s malign behavior,” the director said.

Lee also mentioned that many leaders and organizations have underscored the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, including the U.S. and Japanese presidents, Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, G7, and NATO.

The director said that China is currently in a position where it can use the United Nations system to “advance its own interests,” but the international community is gradually awakening to this deceitful behavior. He added that this global trend will help prevent China from causing more harm to Taiwan.
Taiwan
UN
China
James K.J. Lee
TECO New York

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
2021/09/18 18:27
French envoy wants more bilateral exchanges with Taiwan despite COVID
French envoy wants more bilateral exchanges with Taiwan despite COVID
2021/09/18 16:50
Taiwan investigates COVID Delta link between airplane cleaner and Middle East
Taiwan investigates COVID Delta link between airplane cleaner and Middle East
2021/09/18 16:35
Embassy of Belize in Taiwan holds virtual event celebrating 40 years of independence
Embassy of Belize in Taiwan holds virtual event celebrating 40 years of independence
2021/09/18 14:35
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
2021/09/18 13:37

Updated : 2021-09-19 11:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants