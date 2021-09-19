Taiwan's envoy in New York hopeful for more global opportunities for nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — James K. J. Lee (李光章), director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York City, has said the world is waking up to China’s bullying of Taiwan.

Lee recently gave an interview to the National Review, stressing that Taiwan seeks to be included in the U.N. and related bodies, participate in the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, and ensure Taiwanese can enter U.N. headquarters without any issues.

Lee said that Beijing has always forced the “one-China” principle on the international community. Governments, international organizations, academic and business circles, non-governmental organizations, and Hollywood have all had to accept the false claim that Taiwan is part of China," he said.

The director reiterated: “Taiwan is not, nor has it ever been, a part of [China]. So, only Taiwan’s democratically elected government can represent its 23 million people on the international stage, including the U.N. system.”

However, the support voiced by multiple European countries following Lithuania’s announcement of its plans to establish a representative office in Taiwan has led Lee to believe more countries are becoming aware of China's bullying behavior. He said he believes that as Western democracies adjust their policies towards China, there will be more opportunities for Taiwan to increase its global participation.

“The international pushback against Beijing’s bullying campaigns can be a bellwether for Western resolve to confront Beijing’s malign behavior,” the director said.

Lee also mentioned that many leaders and organizations have underscored the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, including the U.S. and Japanese presidents, Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, G7, and NATO.

The director said that China is currently in a position where it can use the United Nations system to “advance its own interests,” but the international community is gradually awakening to this deceitful behavior. He added that this global trend will help prevent China from causing more harm to Taiwan.