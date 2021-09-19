Alexa
McDonald helps Bowling Green end skid with 27-10 win

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 08:35
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Matt McDonald threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Bowling Green ended a 10-game losing streak with a 27-10 win over FCS-level Murray State on Saturday.

The Falcons (1-2), who went 0-5 in the pandemic shortened 2020 season, dominated the second half behind McDonald, outscoring the Racers 17-0.

Bowling Green took the opening drive of the second half and went 71 yards in 13 plays, capped by McDonald's plunge over the right side. Another lengthy drive led to Nate Needham's second field goal in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

A third long drive, capped by McDonald flipping a 5-yard clincher to Taron Keith, wrapped it up in the middle of the fourth quarter.

McDonald finished 22 of 28 for 221 yards with an interception.

Bowling Green had 210 yards in the second half to 83 for Murray State and a 2-to-1 advantage in time of possession.

Damonta Witherspoon scored the Racers' touchdown on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Murray State finished with 201 total yards.

Updated : 2021-09-19 10:05 GMT+08:00

