Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

N. Dakota shuts out Drake behind Schuster and the run game

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 08:34
N. Dakota shuts out Drake behind Schuster and the run game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw for 234 yards and a pair of scores and North Dakota beat Drake 38-0 on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks (2-1) amassed 527 total yards of offense as Isaiah Smith ran for 125 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown and Luke Skokna collected 123 yards on eight carries and a score.

It's the second time in the calendar year North Dakota has topped 500 yards in total offense having done it on March 13 against Western Illinois.

Skonka got North Dakota going sprinting 51 yards untouched down the left sideline for the game's first score with 6:04 left in the first quarter.

A little more than four minutes later, Schuster threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Bo Belquist for a two-score lead.

Drake (1-2) managed just 163 yards total offense.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-19 10:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan