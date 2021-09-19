Forces complete father-daughter NHRA qualifying sweep

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Force topped Funny Car qualifying for the 163rd time in his career Saturday in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

The 72-year-old Force’s run of 3.860 seconds at 332.18 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro on Friday held up, for his third No. 1 qualifier of the season. His daughter, Brittany, joined him at the top in Top Fuel, marking the fifth time they have swept the No. 1 spots.

“It’s going to be tough, but it feels really good for my guys and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow,” said John Force, the season points leader. “I love to see Brittany do well. She’s got a lot of my personality. She’s a good racer and I’m proud of her. It’s exciting for me to watch her excel. It’s Countdown time and now it’s time to show your stuff. There’s five-six cars (in Funny Car) that can take the lead and we’ll see how it goes.”

Brittany Force had a run of 3.662 at 331.85 to take the No. 1 spot for the eighth straight race, the longest streak in a season in Top Fuel history, and 10th time this year.

Aaron Stanfield was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Steve Johnson topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup in the second race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Stanfield had a 6.575 at 208.59 on Friday in a Chevrolet Camaro for his first career No. 1 qualifier. Points leader Johnson qualified No. 1 for the second time this season, running a 6.788 at 197.74 on a Suzuki.