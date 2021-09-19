Alexa
Miami of Ohio overwhelms FCS-squad Long Island 42-7

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 08:08
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw two touchdown passes and AJ Mayer threw for another, and Miami of Ohio swarmed FCS-member Long Island 42-7 on Saturday.

Mayer got the Redhawks (1-2) going when he found Jack Sorenson on an 18-yard touchdown toss to finish the game-opening eight-play, 93-yard drive.

Early in the second quarter, Camden Orth threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Derick Eugene to pull the Sharks (0-3) into a 7-7 tie.

But Miami proceeded to establish control of the line of scrimmage and pulled away when Kevin Davis crashed in from three yards out with 5:22 remaining before halftime. Five minutes later, Gabbert threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Jalen Walker for a 21-7 lead.

Miami outgained Long Island 523-216 in total yards.

Orth finished 15-for-21 passing for 178 yards.

