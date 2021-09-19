No. 20 Arkansas smashes Georgia Southern, 45-10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for a career-high 366 yards and tied a career high with three touchdowns to lead No. 20 Arkansas to a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Arkansas all but clinched the win on a 91-yard pass from Jefferson to preseason All-SEC wide receiver Treylon Burks with 11:18 left in the third quarter. It was Jefferson’s final touchdown pass of the game and gave Arkansas a 38-10 lead.

The Razorbacks (3-0) led 14-0 after touchdown runs from Trelon Smith on the first drive and Dominique Johnson on the second. Jefferson capped a seven-play, 99-yard scoring drive midway through the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Morris.

“Preparation early in the week, we knew we were going to take shots down the field,” Jefferson said. “Last two games we came out kind of slow with a couple of runs. We wanted to keep the defense on their toes.”

Georgia Southern’s touchdown came on a 76-yard run by quarterback Justin Tomlin after Morris scored. The Eagles (1-2) had just 39 yards on their first five drives before Tomlin escaped the Arkansas pass rush and Razorbacks defenders didn’t see him.

Jefferson threw his second touchdown pass on Arkansas’ first drive of the second half, a 60-yard toss to Warren Thompson, giving Arkansas a 31-10 lead.

The sophomore quarterback had 266 yards in Arkansas’ first two games combined. He eclipsed that total on his throw to Thompson.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was glad to see his confident running quarterback — Jefferson was second in the SEC in rushing among quarterbacks entering the game — turn into a confident passing one against Georgia Southern.

“Every time he misses a throw it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ in my mind. Then he throws one that goes 91,” Pittman said. “What else is he supposed to do? I think Dan Marino missed a pass one time, so my mind has got to work a little bit different.”

Jefferson was replaced in the fourth quarter by redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby, who ran for a 6-yard touchdown for Arkansas’ final score.

Tomlin was 11-of-23 passing for 65 yards.

THREE QBs

Hornsby left the game after his touchdown drive. He was replaced by third-stringer John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

RUNNING BALANCE

Arkansas entered as the No. 9 rushing attack in FBS, averaging 289 yards a game. The Razorbacks finished Saturday with 269 yards coming from nine different ball carriers. Johnson led with 72 yards on five runs.

SCHOOL RECORD, ALMOST

Jefferson’s 91-yard touchdown pass to Burks was the second longest scoring pass in school history, just one yard short of Matt Jones’ 92-yard throw to Richard Smith against Tennessee in 2002.

SHOWDOWN LOOMS

Arkansas and Texas A&M will meet next week as unbeaten and ranked opponents for the first time since 2016. The Aggies won that game 45-24.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: The Razorbacks did what they needed to do to stay unbeaten going into SEC play, where they will be tested to see how they stack up with the top teams.

Georgia Southern: Its lone win this season came against FCS opponent Gardner-Webb. The Eagles have scored a combined 16 points against Arkansas and Week 2 opponent Florida Atlantic.

UP NEXT

Arkansas travels to Arlington, Texas, for its yearly game against Texas A&M. The Aggies have won nine straight in the series.

Georgia Southern hosts Louisiana in both teams’ Sun Belt opener.

