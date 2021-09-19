Alexa
McKay, Montana St. defense lead blitz against San Diego

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 06:35
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Matthew McKay threw for two touchdowns and Montana State used a pair of second quarter pick-6's and the Bobcats routed San Diego 52-10 on Saturday.

McKay threw a 7-yard score to Derryk Snell and a 65-yarder to Elijah Elliott in a little more than a 5-1/2-minute span in the first quarter. Isaiah Ifanse — who ran for 109 yards on 10 carries — added a 9-yard touchdown run to end the first.

On the Torreros first drive of the second, Ty Okada picked off Mason Randall and returned it 72 yards for a four-score lead. Later, with 2:39 before halftime, Troy Anderson intercepted Randall and ran it back 40 yards for a 35-0 Bobcats (2-1) lead.

Jaharie Martin started the third with a 1-yard touchdown run that followed Ifanse's 74-yard jaunt to the goal line on the first play of the second half.

San Diego's (0-3) lone touchdown occurred when Judd Erickson connected with Michael Gadinis on a 19-yard pass with 3:09 left in the third.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

