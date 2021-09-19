Alexa
Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 05:59
D.C. United 0 2 2
Atlanta 1 2 3

First Half_1, Atlanta, Barco, 7, 18th minute.

Second Half_2, Atlanta, Martínez, 9 (Barco), 64th; 3, D.C. United, Martins, 1, 75th; 4, Atlanta, Bello, 1 (Moreno), 87th; 5, D.C. United, Flores, 2 (Kamara), 90th+4.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Brillant, D.C. United, 27th; Moreno, D.C. United, 34th; Paredes, D.C. United, 50th; Franco, Atlanta, 65th; Alfaro, D.C. United, 77th; Araujo, Atlanta, 81st.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Jeffrey Swartzel, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

A_42,608.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Tony Alfaro, Frederic Brillant (Steven Birnbaum, 85th), Donovan Pines; Julian Gressel, Junior Moreno (Felipe Martins, 60th), Kevin Paredes, Russell Canouse, Drew Skundrich (Edison Flores, 60th); Paul Arriola (Griffin Yow, 71st), Ola Kamara.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, George Campbell (Luiz Araujo, 57th), Alan Franco, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno (Alexandro De John, 89th), Matheus Rossetto (Mo Adams, 78th), Santiago Sosa; Brooks Lennon, Josef Martínez.

Updated : 2021-09-19 08:20 GMT+08:00

