By Associated Press
2021/09/19 05:16
William & Mary defeats Colgate 27-7 with potent ground game

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Donavyn Lester rushed for 117 yards with a touchdown, Darius Wilson ran for another and William & Mary defeated Colgate 27-7 on Saturday.

The Tribe (2-1) scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half for a 21-0 lead at the break. William & Mary outgained the Raiders 328-114 yards on the ground and gained an average of 8.4 yards a carry.

Lester opened the scoring with a 74-yard touchdown run four minutes into the game as William & Mary scored on a two-play, 80-yard drive. Wilson scored on a keeper from the 5 later in the opening quarter, and JT Mayo added a 25-yard TD run late in the second quarter.

Ethan Chang capped the scoring with second-half field goals of 37 and 34 yards.

Harry Kirk broke the shutout for Colgate (0-3) with a 23-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

William & Mary was coming off a win over Lafayette in which it limited the Leopards to 32 yards rushing on 26 carries. On Saturday the Tribe recorded four sacks, five tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Updated : 2021-09-19 06:52 GMT+08:00

