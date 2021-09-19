Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Packers assistant Montgomery out due to COVID-19 protocols

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 05:13
Packers assistant Montgomery out due to COVID-19 protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery won’t be with the team for its Monday night home opener with the Detroit Lions due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Packers announced Saturday that Montgomery won't attend the Monday night game. His responsibilities will be divided among defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith.

Green Bay’s defense also will be missing its top pass rusher for the Lions game. The Packers placed outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve Friday due to a back issue, making him unavailable for at least their next three games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-19 06:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan