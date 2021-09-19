Alexa
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 04:28
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 010 072 010 11 12 0
New York 000 000 120 3 8 2

Civale, B.Shaw (7), Garza (8), Parker (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Gil, Abreu (5), Heaney (6), J.Rodríguez (9) and Sánchez. W_Civale 11-4. L_Gil 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, Chang (8), Giménez (3), Reyes (30), Ramírez (34). New York, Stanton (30), Voit (11).

___

Baltimore 210 000 000 3 9 0
Boston 300 014 10x 9 14 0

Lowther, Greene (4), Baumann (5), Abad (7), Knight (8) and Wynns; Pivetta, Hernandez (4), Houck (5), Robles (8), Richards (9) and Vázquez. W_Houck 1-4. L_Baumann 1-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (30), Wynns (0). Boston, Bogaerts (22).

___

