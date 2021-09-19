Saturday's Major League Linescores

|Cleveland
|010
|072
|010
|—
|11
|12
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|8
|2
Civale, B.Shaw (7), Garza (8), Parker (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Gil, Abreu (5), Heaney (6), J.Rodríguez (9) and Sánchez. W_Civale 11-4. L_Gil 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, Chang (8), Giménez (3), Reyes (30), Ramírez (34). New York, Stanton (30), Voit (11).
|Baltimore
|210
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Boston
|300
|014
|10x
|—
|9
|14
|0
Lowther, Greene (4), Baumann (5), Abad (7), Knight (8) and Wynns; Pivetta, Hernandez (4), Houck (5), Robles (8), Richards (9) and Vázquez. W_Houck 1-4. L_Baumann 1-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (30), Wynns (0). Boston, Bogaerts (22).
