Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Shampklin rushes for 183 yards, Harvard eases by Georgetown

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 03:58
Shampklin rushes for 183 yards, Harvard eases by Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aaron Shampklin carried it 14 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns, Charlie Dean passed for two scores and Harvard beat Georgetown 44-9 on Saturday.

Harvard scored a touchdown on its opening three drives and cruised. Aidan Borguet rushed for 56-yard touchdown, Dean connected with Kaedyn Odermann for a 31-yard score, and Shampklin added a 36-yard scoring run for his first TD since Nov. 3 2018.

Borguet finished with 80 yards rushing for Harvard (1-0), which played for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019. The Crimson is 5-0 against the Hoyas since 2014, outscoring them 195-31.

Joseph Brunell was 20-of-37 passing for 249 yards for Georgetown (1-1), which faces another Ivy League school next week at Columbia. Cameron Crayton caught seven passes for 114 yards and Joshua Tomas added 56 yards with a touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-19 06:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan