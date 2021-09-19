Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dueling Tunisian protests erupt over president's power grab

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/19 03:42
Tunisian demonstrators chant slogans during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Tunis. In July Tunisian Presi...
Tunisian demonstrators gather outside the Municipal Theatre of Tunis during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021....
Tunisian demonstrators gather outside the Municipal Theatre of Tunis during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021....
Demonstrators gesture during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Tunis. In July Tunisian President Kais Saied...
Tunisian demonstrators gather outside the Municipal Theatre of Tunis during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021....
Tunisian constitutional law professor Jaouhar Ben Mbarek, left, attends a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in T...

Tunisian demonstrators chant slogans during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Tunis. In July Tunisian Presi...

Tunisian demonstrators gather outside the Municipal Theatre of Tunis during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021....

Tunisian demonstrators gather outside the Municipal Theatre of Tunis during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021....

Demonstrators gesture during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Tunis. In July Tunisian President Kais Saied...

Tunisian demonstrators gather outside the Municipal Theatre of Tunis during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021....

Tunisian constitutional law professor Jaouhar Ben Mbarek, left, attends a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in T...

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Protesters angry at the Tunisian president’s seizure of broad powers faced off with his supporters Saturday in competing demonstrations in the North African nation's capital of Tunis.

It was the first time that President Kais Saied’s critics demonstrated against his actions since he suspended parliament, fired the prime minister and assumed full executive powers on July 25. Saied said the measures were necessary to save the country amid tensions over Tunisia’s economic and virus crisis, and would only last a month. But he then extended them “until further notice.”

The move sidelined Tunisia’s powerful Islamist party Ennahdha and has thrown its young democracy into question.

His critics at Saturday’s protest demanded that he reverse the measures, chanting “Down with the coup!” and “Constitution, freedom, dignity!” Ennahdha and other critics say the president’s move violated Tunisia’s post-Arab Spring constitution.

Gathered on the same Tunis avenue behind a police cordon, Saied’s supporters shouted opposing chants and urged him to pursue promises to crack down on lawmakers blamed for Tunisia’s economic woes and its health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But some of Saied's supporters are growing disillusioned. Tunisia remains without a government that Saied has repeatedly promised to put in place “in the coming days.”

Updated : 2021-09-19 05:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118