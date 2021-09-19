Guardiola's fears realized as City drops more points in EPL

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game against Burnley during their English Premier League soccer match at T... Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game against Burnley during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday Sept. 18, 2021. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal... Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday Sep. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace a... Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday Sep. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Manchester City's Jack Grealish reacts after the 0-0 English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium... Manchester City's Jack Grealish reacts after the 0-0 English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola watches during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etiha... Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola watches during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester City’s fans cannot say they weren’t warned.

Pep Guardiola incurred the wrath of some City fans when he urged “more people” to attend the home match against Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday than had come for the Champions League win over Leipzig in midweek.

The short turnaround of games and Southampton's high-energy approach clearly concerned Guardiola and he was proved right, with City toiling to a 0-0 draw at Etihad Stadium to drop points for the second time in five games of its title defense. City lost to Tottenham in the opening round.

Liverpool faced the same turnaround — Crystal Palace visited Anfield less than 72 hours after Jurgen Klopp’s side beat AC Milan there in the Champions League on Wednesday — but had no such problems in a 3-0 win.

Sadio Mane scored the first goal to reach 100 for Liverpool in all competitions.

After losing its opening three games, Arsenal made it back-to-back wins by beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to Martin Odegaard’s curling free kick.

Norwich is still waiting for its first points since returning to the top flight after losing to Watford 3-1 at home, while Brentford won at Wolves 2-0.

Aston Villa hosted Everton in the late game.

