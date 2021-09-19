Alexa
German Summaries

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 00:08
Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Bayern 7, Bochum 0

Bayern: Leroy Sane (17), Joshua Kimmich (27, 64), Serge Gnabry (32), Vasilis Lampropoulos (43), Robert Lewandowski (61), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (79).

Halftime: 4-0.

Mainz 0, Freiburg 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Augsburg 1, Monchengladbach 0

Augsburg: Florian Niederlechner (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Arminia Bielefeld 0, Hoffenheim 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Holstein Kiel 0, Hannover 3

Hannover: Sebastian Ernst (18), Sebastian Kerk (25), Linton Maina (34).

Halftime: 0-3.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 1, SSV Jahn Regensburg 1

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Robert Bozenik (33).

SSV Jahn Regensburg: Max Besuschkow (18).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sandhausen 1, Heidenheim 3

Sandhausen: Pascal Testroet (53).

Heidenheim: Oliver Husing (15), Tim Kleindienst (36), Patrick Mainka (86).

Halftime: 0-2.

Updated : 2021-09-19 02:16 GMT+08:00

