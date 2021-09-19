German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Bayern: Leroy Sane (17), Joshua Kimmich (27, 64), Serge Gnabry (32), Vasilis Lampropoulos (43), Robert Lewandowski (61), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (79).
Halftime: 4-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Augsburg: Florian Niederlechner (80).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Hannover: Sebastian Ernst (18), Sebastian Kerk (25), Linton Maina (34).
Halftime: 0-3.
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Robert Bozenik (33).
SSV Jahn Regensburg: Max Besuschkow (18).
Halftime: 1-1.
Sandhausen: Pascal Testroet (53).
Heidenheim: Oliver Husing (15), Tim Kleindienst (36), Patrick Mainka (86).
Halftime: 0-2.