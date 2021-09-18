Alexa
Falcao scores in debut as Rayo beats Getafe 3-0

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/18 23:05
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Radamel Falcao scored 10 minutes into his debut with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, completing a 3-0 league win over Getafe in a derby between the Spanish capital’s two more modest clubs.

The veteran striker went on as a 71st-minute substitute with Rayo 1-0 ahead. Midfielder Pathé Ciss doubled the lead shortly before he set up Falcao with a pass for the Colombian to score from an angle.

Oscar Trejo had put Rayo ahead with a penalty nine minutes into the match at Vallecas Stadium.

Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski denied Getafe a late goal when he saved Enes Unal's penalty.

Rayo has two wins, a draw, and two defeats in its return to Spain’s top division. Getafe is last after losing all five games.

The 35-year-old Falcao signed with Rayo earlier this month as a free agent.

“I had dreamed of being able to go out there and score a goal,” Falcao said. “My teammates have given me a lot of support. I feel right at home.”

Falcao had two highly successful seasons with Atlético Madrid from 2011-13, when he helped it win the Europa League and the Copa del Rey. He then went on to Monaco, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Galatasaray, where he played until the end of last season.

Updated : 2021-09-19 00:47 GMT+08:00

