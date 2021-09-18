Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|92
|56
|.622
|_
|Boston
|84
|65
|.564
|8½
|New York
|83
|65
|.561
|9
|Toronto
|82
|65
|.558
|9½
|Baltimore
|47
|100
|.320
|44½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|84
|63
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|71
|74
|.490
|12
|Detroit
|70
|78
|.473
|14½
|Kansas City
|66
|81
|.449
|18
|Minnesota
|65
|83
|.439
|19½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|60
|.592
|_
|Oakland
|80
|67
|.544
|7
|Seattle
|79
|68
|.537
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|75
|.490
|15
|Texas
|54
|93
|.367
|33
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|69
|.524
|_
|Philadelphia
|75
|72
|.510
|2
|New York
|72
|76
|.486
|5½
|Miami
|62
|85
|.422
|15
|Washington
|60
|87
|.408
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|90
|57
|.612
|_
|St. Louis
|77
|69
|.527
|12½
|Cincinnati
|77
|71
|.520
|13½
|Chicago
|66
|82
|.446
|24½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|92
|.374
|35
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|96
|52
|.649
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|94
|54
|.635
|2
|San Diego
|76
|71
|.517
|19½
|Colorado
|69
|78
|.469
|26½
|Arizona
|47
|100
|.320
|48½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Boston 7, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 0
Seattle 6, Kansas City 2
Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Texas (Lyles 9-11), 2:35 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 9, Washington 8
St. Louis 8, San Diego 2
Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco 6, Atlanta 5, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Washington (Espino 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Cincinnati (Miley 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Miami (Alcantara 9-13), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-13) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7), 7:08 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.