All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|17
|4
|4
|55
|47
|29
|Nashville
|10
|2
|11
|41
|38
|21
|Orlando City
|10
|6
|8
|38
|35
|33
|New York City FC
|10
|8
|5
|35
|41
|27
|D.C. United
|10
|10
|4
|34
|39
|33
|CF Montréal
|9
|8
|7
|34
|34
|30
|Atlanta
|8
|7
|9
|33
|32
|28
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|10
|5
|32
|24
|35
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|8
|32
|28
|24
|Columbus
|8
|11
|6
|30
|29
|34
|New York
|7
|11
|5
|26
|29
|28
|Chicago
|6
|13
|5
|23
|24
|38
|Cincinnati
|4
|11
|8
|20
|23
|42
|Toronto FC
|3
|15
|6
|15
|26
|50
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|13
|5
|7
|46
|43
|26
|Seattle
|13
|4
|6
|45
|36
|19
|Colorado
|12
|4
|7
|43
|34
|23
|LA Galaxy
|11
|8
|5
|38
|37
|37
|Portland
|10
|10
|4
|34
|34
|41
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|9
|6
|33
|40
|35
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|9
|6
|33
|37
|34
|Minnesota United
|8
|8
|7
|31
|24
|29
|Vancouver
|7
|8
|8
|29
|29
|33
|FC Dallas
|6
|10
|9
|27
|36
|40
|San Jose
|6
|9
|9
|27
|28
|35
|Houston
|4
|10
|11
|23
|28
|37
|Austin FC
|5
|15
|4
|19
|22
|36
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Atlanta 3, Orlando City 0
Portland 1, Vancouver 0
LA Galaxy 1, Colorado 1, tie
Seattle 1, Minnesota 0
D.C. United 1, New York 1, tie
New England 2, New York City FC 1
Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0
Miami 1, Columbus 0
Nashville 1, CF Montréal 0
Houston 3, Austin FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 0
San Jose 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 2
FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3, tie
Miami 1, Toronto FC 0
Columbus 2, New York 1
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0
CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 2
D.C. United 3, Chicago 0
Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 1
Colorado 2, Portland 2, tie
Houston 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 4, San Jose 3
New York 4, Miami 0
D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.