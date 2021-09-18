Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 22:00
NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Baltimore 0 1 0 .000 27 33 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 33 27 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-19 00:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118