Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/18 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 92 56 .622 _ _ 5-5 W-2 47-26 45-30
Boston 84 65 .564 _ 5-5 W-3 45-29 39-36
New York 83 65 .561 9 _ 5-5 W-1 42-31 41-34
Toronto 82 65 .558 ½ 7-3 L-1 41-31 41-34
Baltimore 47 100 .320 44½ 35½ 3-7 L-1 23-51 24-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 84 63 .571 _ _ 5-5 W-1 49-27 35-36
Cleveland 71 74 .490 12 10½ 3-7 L-1 36-36 35-38
Detroit 70 78 .473 14½ 13 5-5 L-2 39-36 31-42
Kansas City 66 81 .449 18 16½ 4-6 L-3 35-38 31-43
Minnesota 65 83 .439 19½ 18 4-6 W-1 34-40 31-43
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 87 60 .592 _ _ 7-3 W-3 46-27 41-33
Oakland 80 67 .544 7 6-4 W-3 40-34 40-33
Seattle 79 68 .537 8 4-6 W-1 42-33 37-35
Los Angeles 72 75 .490 15 10½ 4-6 L-1 38-35 34-40
Texas 54 93 .367 33 28½ 5-5 L-3 32-41 22-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 76 69 .524 _ _ 5-5 L-3 37-36 39-33
Philadelphia 75 72 .510 2 4-6 W-3 42-32 33-40
New York 72 76 .486 6 3-7 L-4 43-32 29-44
Miami 62 85 .422 15 15½ 5-5 L-1 38-35 24-50
Washington 60 87 .408 17 17½ 3-7 L-2 34-42 26-45
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 90 57 .612 _ _ 7-3 W-1 41-31 49-26
St. Louis 77 69 .527 12½ _ 8-2 W-6 40-33 37-36
Cincinnati 77 71 .520 13½ 1 4-6 W-2 39-33 38-38
Chicago 66 82 .446 24½ 12 3-7 L-3 39-36 27-46
Pittsburgh 55 92 .374 35 22½ 7-3 W-1 34-41 21-51
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 96 52 .649 _ _ 8-2 W-1 48-25 48-27
z-Los Angeles 94 54 .635 2 _ 7-3 L-1 52-23 42-31
San Diego 76 71 .517 19½ 3-7 L-1 44-31 32-40
Colorado 69 78 .469 26½ 6-4 W-4 45-27 24-51
Arizona 47 100 .320 48½ 30½ 2-8 L-4 28-43 19-57

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Texas (Lyles 9-11), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 9, Washington 8

St. Louis 8, San Diego 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 6, Atlanta 5, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Washington (Espino 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Cincinnati (Miley 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Miami (Alcantara 9-13), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-13) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-19 00:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
Foodpanda Taiwan gets NT$2 million fine for imposing restrictions on restaurants
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
US, Australia pledge to strengthen relations with Taiwan
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118